PHILIPSBURG — A pair of Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer program records fell Monday evening as the Mounties thumped visiting Tyrone 13-0.
Alex Godin scored six goals to lead P-O’s offensive attack, while Carson Long netted three goals and recorded eight assists.
Godin’s six goals broke the single-game goal record, previously held by Chad Ling (2010) and Ryan Coble (1996).
The eight assists from Long broke Coble’s mark, also set in 1996.
Parker Matson and Gavin Emigh each added a goal and an assist, while Dawson Snyder, Shae Bainey, Evan Bock and Danny Gray all scored once.
Greg Holt and Drake Witherite combined for the shutout. Holt stopped the only shot either keeper faced.
P-O improved to 2-1 overall and in the Mountain League.
The Mounties host Huntingdon Wednesday.