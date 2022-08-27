HOUTZDALE —A night in which Moshannon Valley held a pre-game tribute and ceremony to honor the players and coaches of 1982 undefeated 10-0 football team, the Titans rolled into town and played the role of spoiler by defeating the Black Knights 28-14. A close game throughout three quarters would not be decided until midway through the fourth quarter.
The game opened with the Knights winning the coin toss and electing to receive.
The Knights began their drive at their own 37- yard line and put together an 8-play drive that was highlighted by a 13 yard completion from Jalen Kurten to Lucas Yarger on fourth down and four play. On the very next play Kurten once again found Yarger wide open on a post route for a 21- yard touchdown to give the Knights and early 6-0 lead at the 8:16 mark of the first quarter.
After three and out possessions by both teams, the Titans answered with their own 9-play drive that culminated with a 1-yard plunge from Tussey running back, Isaiah Sosak and a successful two-point conversion. Tussey Mountain did have two other opportunities to build upon the lead, but both first half drives ended with spectacular interceptions in the end zone by defensive backs, Jalen Kurten and Tanner Kephart. The Titans would carry a slim 8-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.
After the second half kickoff, Black Knight defense rose to the occasion and forced a 3 and out possession by the Titans. The Knights immediately responded with a short 6-play drive that was capped off with a 5-yard jaunt by senior tailback, Levi Knuth, who had 87 yards rushing on the night. The 2-point conversion run by Tanner Kephart was successful and the Knights now led 14-8 with 8:53 remaining in the third quarter.
Again, the Titans would respond with a quick scoring drive of their own which was highlighted by Titan quarterback, Landon Myers’, cross the field 36-yard dash to the end zone. The 2-point conversion by Isaiah Sosak was good and the Titans were in the lead 16-14.
Towards the end of the third quarter, the Titans were again threatening to score, only to be turned back by Kurten’s second interception of the evening.
This time at the 2-yard line. Four plays later, however, the Knights gave the possession back to the Titans, when linebacker, Noah Lucko, intercepted a tipped ball at the line and gave the Titans great field position at the Black Knight 14-yard line. Titan running back, Sosak, took over from there and scored four plays later from 2-yards out.
The two-point conversion failed and the score was now 22-14 early in the fourth quarter.
On the next possession, the Knights received the ball at their own 37, but on a third down and 4 play, a fumble by Knuth gave the Titans a chance to ice the game.
Three plays later, Tussey running back, Tyler Coffman scored from 10 yards out to give the Titans a commanding 28-14 lead with 8:42 to go in the game.
The “never-say-die” Black Knights did attempt a comeback, however their efforts were thwarted by another interception by Tussey defensive back, Collin Gillis at the Tussey 39-yard line and a 7-play drive that stalled out on downs at the Tussey Mountain 23 yard line.
The (0-1) Black Knights will continue their season in search of win number one as they make the long trek to Berlin Brothervalley, to battle the Mountaineers in a week two tussle.