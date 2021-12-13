MOUNT UNION — The Curwensville boys basketball team led 13-7 after one quarter Monday evening at Mount Union, but the Trojans rallied to take a 27-25 advantage to the break.
Mount Union pulled away in the third quarter and went on to earn a 66-47 victory.
Ty Terry paced the Golden Tide with 17 points. Dan McGarry was also in double figures with 10.
Curwensville, which slipped to 0-2 with the loss, hosts Moshannon Valley on Friday.
Curwensville—47
Terry 6 2-4 17, Lee 1 0-0 2, McGarry 4 2-3 10, Swanson 0 0-0 0, Fleming 2 0-0 6, English 2 0-0 5, Wood 3 1-2 7, Holland 0 0-0 0, Sutika 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-9 47.
Mount Union—66
Danish 3 0-2 7, Cuff 2 4-6 8, Brumbaugh 4 3-5 12, Wilson 3 1-4 8, Delo 10 3-3 27, Barksdale 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 11-20 66.
Three-pointers: Terry 3, Fleming 2, English; Danish, Brumbaugh, Wilson, Delo 4.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 13 12 10 12—47
Mount Union 7 20 21 18—66