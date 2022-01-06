MOUNT UNION — The Mount Union wrestling team won six — five by fall —of 10 bouts on the mat and picked up two forfeit wins in a 51-22 victory over visiting West Branch on Thursday.
Warriors’ Landon Bainey (113), Tyce Cantolina (160) and Tyler Biggans (285) all scored pins, while Logan Folmar (172) won by 22-14 major decision.
West Branch (3-2) hosts Glendale on Tuesday.
Mount Union 51, West Branch 22
120: AJ Chilcote (MUAH) over (WBH) (For.) 126: Caden Chilcote (MUAH) over (WBH) (For.) 132: Vance Hower (MUAH) over Hunter Schnarrs (WBH) (Fall 1:36) 138: Hunter Steel (MUAH) over Nick Stavola (WBH) (Fall 2:32) 145: Deegan Rittenhouse (MUAH) over Josh McCoy (WBH) (Fall 0:34) 152: Jase Ripple (MUAH) over John Myers (WBH) (Fall 3:51) 160: Tyce Cantolina (WBH) over Ayden Grove (MUAH) (Fall 1:02) 172: Logan Folmar (WBH) over Jayce Reck (MUAH) (MD 22-14) 189: Will Harkleroad (MUAH) over Austin Kerin (WBH) (Fall 1:22) 215: Josh Ryan (MUAH) over Billy Bumbarger (WBH) (Dec 2-1) 285: Tyler Biggans (WBH) over Haiden Inch (MUAH) (Fall 1:52) 106: Mason Beatty (MUAH) over (WBH) (For.) 113: Landon Bainey (WBH) over Terran Bookwalter (MUAH) (Fall 0:47)