MOUNT UNION — Sam Howard poured in 36 points and ripped down 20 rebounds Tuesday against Mount Union, but the Black Knights suffered a 78-74 defeat at the hands of the Trojans.
Howard netted 23 of his points in the first half to led the Knights to a 43-38 lead at the break.
But the Trojans outscored Mo Valley 28-11 in the third quarter and held off the Knights in the fourth for the 4-point victory.
Landyn Evans (14) and James Hummel (11) were also in double figures for Mo Valley, while Tanner Kephart scored 9.
Mo Valley slipped to 0-16 overall and 0-10 in the Inter County Conference.
The Knights and Trojans match up again Thursday at Lamont Close Gymnasium.
Moshannon Valley—74
Hummel 4 1-2 11, T. Kephart 3 0-0 9, Howard 16 1-1 36, Beish 2 0-0 4, Evans 7 0-0 14, K. Kephart 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 32 2-3 74.
Mount Union—78
Bigler 4 0-0 8, Danish 4 1-5 12, Plank 2 0-0 4, Cuff 10 3-6 24, Brumbaugh 7 3-6 21, Stewart 4 1-2 9. Totals: 31 8-19 78.
Three-pointers: T. Kephart 3, Howard 3, Hummel 2; Brumbaugh 4, Danish 3, Cuff.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 26 17 11 20—74
Mount Union 20 18 28 12—78