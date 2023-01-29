Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later in the day. High 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.