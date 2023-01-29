MOUNT UNION — The Mount Union boys basketball team overcame a 26-22 halftime deficit Friday against visiting Glendale, pulling away from the Vikings in the second half for a 63-47 victory.
Glendale got 24 points from Mason Peterson, who drilled eight 3-pointers on the night.
Aaron Mooney added eight points for the Vikings, who dipped to 3-12 overall and 2-7 in the Inter County Conference.
Glendale hosts West Branch on Tuesday.
Glendale—47
Cree 0 2-2 2, McGarvey 3 0-0 6, Peterson 8 0-0 24, Kitko 2 1-2 5, Mooney 4 0-0 8, Frowner 0 0-0 0, Dreibelbis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 3-4 47.
Mount Union—63
Bigler 4 1-2 9, Danish 3 3-4 9, Plank 5 0-0 10, Cuff 5 1-3 11, Brumbaugh 9 1-1 20, Stewart 2 0-3 4. Totals: 28 6-13 63.
Three-pointers: Peterson 8, Brumbaugh.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 15 11 10 11—47
Mount Union 6 16 20 21—63