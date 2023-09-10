MT. UNION — Je’Saun Robinson had a great night running the ball out of the backfield, and pulling in Bryce Danish passes, to end his day with five Trojan touchdowns with four on the ground and one in the air to lead Mount Union 36-15 win over visiting Curwensville Friday evening.
The Trojan defense intercepted three Tyler Dunn passes and recovered a fumble on a punt. They turned the turnovers into points on two of the interceptions and the fumble recovery.
“Mount Union made more plays than we did,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “They were extremely athletic and we did a good job bottling them overall, but (Robinson) made a big play on the receiving end of a big pass, and he consistently ran hard.
“Offensively, we turned the ball over too many times. I felt like we moved the ball well at times but just not consistently enough to put up enough points to win. I’m extremely happy with how hard our kids played for four quarters.”
Mount Union improved to 2-1 on the season and the Tide falls to 0-3.
“We have been working on defense, knowing that we had spots that need improved upon,” stated Trojans head coach Jamie Brumbaugh. “We have some injuries in the interior line and Robinson stepped up and had a great game. The defense really came through.”
In the first quarter both teams put a touchdown on the board with the Tide striking first on the first series of downs with the help of three offside penalties. The Tide drove from the 43-yard line for the score on a 30-yard run by Dunn. Braden Holland ran in the two-point conversion.
The Trojans had to punt on the next series, but they recovered a fumble by the returner. They started on the 43-yard line and worked the ball to the five-yard line as Robinson punched it in from five yards out at 4:49. Robinson got the call and ran it in to tie the score at 8-8 going into the second quarter.
The Trojans had the offense rolling in the second quarter, putting up two touchdowns. Robinson scored the first at 8:56 on a 6-yard run and Danish kicked the point after.
Curwensville could not get the offense going on the next series of downs and the Trojans started to drive. They started on the 15-yard line and Robinson busted off a 10-yard run then got loose, going 26 yards for a touchdown at 5:08 on the clock. Danish converted the kick after the score.
The Trojans were up 22-8 at the break.
Mount Union received the kick to get the third quarter going and started with a first down on the 43-yard line. Danish hit Robinson down the middle, going 57 yards for the score at 11:40 on the game clock. Danish furnished the kick after.
The teams exchanged punts and on the next possession, the Tide got a drive going and Dunn hit Andrew Pentz on a 16-yard pass for a score at 5:56 with Everett Addlelman kicking the point after to head into the fourth quarter with the Trojans leading 29-15.
The Tide went to the air to start the fourth quarter and the Trojans stopped the drive with good pass defense, forcing Curwensville to punt the ball away after a couple first downs.
Nasir Collins ran the ball out of the back field after getting caught and turned it into a 30-yard gain for the Trojans. On the next play from the 16-yard line Robinson broke loose again for the last score of the game. Danish kicked the point after and the Trojans worked the clock and the defense stopped the Tide passing game to win 36-15.
Game Notes: The Trojans had three interceptions with Cody McClain pulling down two and Levi Hunsinger intercepting one pass. Mount Union had 10 first downs and the Tide had nine. The Trojans had 11 penalties for 80 yards and the Tide had four for 25 yards. Danish was 11 of 15 passing for 158 yards to become the No. 7 passer in Trojan history.