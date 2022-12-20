MOUNT UNION — The Moshannon Valley wrestling team surrendered eight forfeits Tuesday in a 63-12 loss to Mount Union.
The Trojans also won three of the five contested bouts.
Mo Valley got pins from Lucas Yarger (133) and Tyler Lobb (215) recorded pins for the Black Knights, who slipped to 0-3 on the season.
The Knights are back in action Jan. 5, hosting West Branch.
Mount Union 63,
Moshannon Valley 12
152—Evan Shaver, MU, won by forfeit. (6-0).
160—Deegan Rittenhouse, MU, won by forfeit. (12-0)
172—Jase Ripple, MU, pinned Dominic Moore, MV, 2:24. (18-0)
189—Josh Ryan, MU, pinned Skyler Williams, MV, 1:17. (24-0)
215—yler Lobb, MV, pinned Davin Yocum, MU, 3:38. (24-6).
285—Haiden Inch, MU, dec. Connor Williams, MV, 3-1. (27-6).
107—Mason Beatty, MU, won by forfeit. (33-6).
114—Kamden Beatty, MU, won by forfeit. (39-6).
121—AJ Chilcote, MU, won by forfeit. (45-6).
127—Jacik Hess, MU, won by forfeit. (51-6).
133—Lucas Yarger, MV, pinned Rowan McClain-Hartman, MU, 1:16. (51-12).
139—Micah Atherton, MU, won by forfeit. (57-12).
145—Vance Hower, MU, won by forfeit. (63-12).