MOUNT UNION — The Moshannon Valley baseball team was shut out by host Mount Union 11-0 in five innings on Thursday.
Jacob O’Donnell, Zach Witherow and Dom Moore had hits for the Knights, who fell to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Inter County Conference.
Mo Valley is back in action Tuesday, hosting Glendale.
Moshannon Valley—0
O’Donnell lf 3010, Kephart cf 2000, Witherow ss 2010, Evans 1b 1000, Lobb 3b 2000, Moore c 1010, Hummel p-2b 1000, Howard 1000, Phillips rf 2000, Reifer 2b-p 0000, Delattre 1000. Totals: 16-0-3-0.
Mount Union—11
Danish cf 3110, Donaldson ss 3110, Knable c 1000, Atherton 2b 3333, Hunsinger 3b 3100, Robinson rf 2222, Plank lf 1100, Bilger 1000, Scott 1b 2001, Weirich 1000, Chrisemer 2011. Totals: 22-11-8-7.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 000 00—0 3 3
Mount Union 413 3x—11 8 0
Errors—Lobb 3. 2B—Robinson. HR—Atherton. HBP—Reifer (McClain); Knable (by Hummel). SB—Witherow; Atherton 3, Donaldson, Danish, Plank 2, Robinson 4.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Hummel—3 1/3 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Reifer—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Mount Union: McClain—5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
WP—McClain. LP—Hummel (0-1).