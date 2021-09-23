WINDBER — Moshannon Valley’s Alex Leskovansky, Glendale’s Logen Krepps and Philipsburg-Osceola’s Oliver Harpster placed in the Top 30 Thursday at the District 6 Boys 2A Golf Sectional Tournament at Winder Country Club to advance to the next round of the postseason.
Leskovansky was tied for 12th with an 82, Krepps tied for 21st with an 85 and Harpster just made the cut with an 87, tying him for 30th place.
St’ Joseph’s Academy’s Timothy Peters carded a 67 to win the tournament. He was seven strokes ahead of runner-up Sean McCullough of West Shamokin.
P-O’s Colby Hahn and Logan Phillippi each shot 96 to help the Mounties score 377 as a team.
Central shot the low round as a team with a score 325, which was six strokes better than St. Joe’s.
The District 6 2A Championships are Tuesday at Scotch Valley Country Club.
District 6 Boys 2A Golf
Sectional Tournament
Top 10
1. Timothy Peters, St. Joesph’s, 67.
2. Sean McCullough, West Shamokin, 74.
3. Lukas Cascino, Bishop McCort, 75.
4. RJ Royer, Tyrone, 76.
5. Andon Suchan, Huntingdon, 78.
6. Jerry Brumbaugh, Central, 79.
7. (tie) Logan Holley, 80.
7. (tie) Central Cambria, 80.
9. (tie) Nick Baum, 81.
9. (tie) Zane Hoover, Westmont Hilltop, 81.
9. (tie) Griffin Snowberger, Central, 81.