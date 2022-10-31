Like trick-or-treaters ringing a doorbell, Penguins players presumably had no idea what they were going to get when the doors opened for Monday’s practice.
The Penguins were back in Cranberry after a frustrating road trip that saw them lose four straight games, three in lopsided fashion. Suddenly, after a fine start, they found themselves in seventh place in the division on Halloween morning.
So would Mike Sullivan be waiting for them in an angry head coach costume?
As it turned out, Sullivan did not put the Penguins through a punishing practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Monday afternoon. And if you hadn’t checked recent box scores, you would have had no idea this team was in a slump.
Teddy Blueger, who was cleared for contact Monday, jumped on top of Bryan Rust after Rust jabbed at his goalie. Brian Dumoulin grinned after he won a board battle in a small area, then rang the left post behind Tristan Jarry. Between whistles, Jake Guentzel and Jason Zucker playfully jostled with Pierre-Olivier Joseph.
Even with a little hijinks, the Penguins flew through an energetic, fast-paced skate lasting 38 minutes, with constant chatter from players and assistant coaches. All the while, Sullivan quietly chomped bubblegum as he nodded in approval.
“It was good. I thought the energy was good. I thought we had a good film session this morning,” Sullivan said. “Then we went out and had a spirited practice.”
The Penguins have been outscored 18-6 during their losing streak. There were a lot of contributing factors, starting with poor puck management, a lack of collective play at 5-on-5 and on the penalty kill and a few quiet nights from their stars.
They took a step in the right direction Saturday in Seattle, but Kraken keeper Martin Jones was stellar down the stretch to hand them their fourth straight loss.
Instead of letting his team have it Monday, Sullivan took a positive approach.
“It’s our job as a coaching staff to bring them some answers and try to help them with some of the challenges that we’re up against,” he said. “I thought we had a productive day. ... We tried to show them examples, visuals, of when we’re at our best and what that looks like and some of the details associated with it.”
There were a few noteworthy changes and absences in terms of personnel.
Kris Letang and Jeff Carter didn’t participate in Monday’s practice. Letang was just sick, Sullivan said. As for Carter, it sounds as if he might miss a little time.
Carter suffered a lower-body injury Saturday and didn’t play in the final two periods of their 3-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken. The 37-year-old forward was one of a large number of Penguins who had subpar performances up in western Canada. He had a minus-5 rating in the losses in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.
With Carter sidelined at Monday’s practice, it was Drew O’Connor who centered the third line, with Danton Heinen and Kasperi Kapanen skating on his wings.
Earlier in the day, the Penguins recalled O’Connor from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. He swapped roster spots with Drake Caggiula.
O’Connor has yet to earn a regular role in the NHL. But with his size, speed and disruptive stick on defense, he has fans inside and outside the organization.
Salary cap and contractual considerations may have factored into O’Connor being sent to the AHL to start the season. He didn’t sulk. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward tallied two goals with four assists as first-place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton won six of its first seven games. His strong play earned him a call to Pittsburgh.
“The last three games, he’s been one of their best players, if not their best. He’s played very well,” Sullivan said of O’Connor, who has six points in 32 career NHL games. “With [Carter] out right now, we needed another center-iceman.”
Sullivan also cited O’Connor’s ability to kill penalties, noteworthy because Carter is one of two centers the team has regularly used on that unit this season. Sullivan would like to avoid using captain Sidney Crosby in short-handed situations.
The Penguins drilled down on special teams for a portion of the practice. They also competed in small-area games, having fun while getting the juices flowing.
The team viewed these last two days, which included a long flight back across the country on Sunday, as an opportunity to reset after the road trip went awry.
“It’s definitely a challenge. I think we have a great opportunity to overcome some adversity,” Jan Rutta said. “We want to take advantage of the home ice, the home crowd. I think everybody is pretty pumped up to get back in the win column.”
The Penguins, undefeated at home, host the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. They then head to Buffalo for the second half of a back-to-back.
“We’ve got to make sure we’re coming strong,” Zucker said. “But it’s nice to be home and hopefully we can enjoy Halloween with family and get back after it.”