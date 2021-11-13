NEW BETHLEHEM — Top-seeded Redbank Valley fell behind Port Allegany 14-0 early in the second quarter of Friday’s District 9 class A semifinal, but rallied to take the lead 15-14 at the break.
The Bulldogs took control in the second half behind a punishing running attack, led by Ray Schreckengost, and pulled away for a 35-14 victory.
That sets up an old-school KSAC final as the Bulldogs meet Union/AC Valley, which took down Smethport, 14-8, for the Class A title.
“It was a challenging week game-planning because we knew their quarterback was really, really good,” Redbank Valley head coach Blane Gold said. “They had nine passing yards in their last two games, so it was kind of odd. He passed for 1,600 yards in nine games and then nine in the last two. So we kind of prepared for another type of game, and they punched us in the mouth throwing the football.”
The Gators took the opening kickoff and marched 66 yards in nine plays with Port quarterback Drew Evens hitting Noah Archer for a 26-yard score with 7:30 left in the first. Evens connected with Peyton Stiles for the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Redbank moved the ball on its first series, but Bulldog quarterback Bryson Bain was picked off by Blaine Moses to end the drive.
Moses gave the Gators a 14-0 lead six plays later on a 6-yard TD reception from Evens on the second snap of the second quarter. Evens hit AJ Wiley for a 49-yard gain in the drive.
Port went for 2 again, but came up short.
Redbank Valley started its next drive on the 47, but was unable to move the ball. The Bulldog punt was downed at the Gator 7 and the Redbank defense pushed the Gators all the way back to the 1.
Port’s punt was returned 23 yards by Ashton Kahle, setting the Bulldogs up at the Gator 14.
“I think special teams has been a focus for us all season.” Gold said. “I think we have 10 defensive and special teams touchdowns this season. So we want to take an offensive approach to special teams.”
Two Schreckengost 7-yard runs later and the Bulldogs were on the board. Gunner Mangiantini found Kahle for a 2-point conversion, cutting the Bulldog deficit to 14-8 with 6:51 left in the half.
Redbank got the ball back at the Gator 20 after an 8-yard punt and scored three plays later on Bain’s 9-yard pass to Aiden Ortz. Tyson Adams’ PAT gave the Bulldogs a 15-14 lead with 3:05 left in the half.
The Bulldogs had one more crack in the first half, getting as far as the Gator 15, but Bain’s fourth down pass fell incomplete. Bain was 5-of-10 in the drive for 62 yards.
Redbank got the second half kickoff and established its running game. Schreckengost carried the ball 9 out of the 10 plays on the drive. He gained 85 yards and scored on a 3-yard burst with 8:12 to go in the third. Adams’ PAT made it 22-14.
“We brought in Jason Huffman this week to coach our offensive line to get the performance that we needed,” Gold said. “And it was all offensive line and Ray Schreckengost down the stretch. But with some big throws mixed in too.
“And you could tell at times there were some secondary guys that didn’t want any piece of (Schreckengost). Ray doesn’t have the breakaway speed, but when he gets in a rhythm and he’s in that punishing mode running the football, he’s a special player.”
After the teams traded punts, the Gators went on a 10-play drive that started on their 20 and ended on the Bulldog 7 when an Evens pass fell incomplete in the end zone. Evens was 5-of-7 for 50 yards in the drive that was helped along by a personal foul on the Bulldogs. Redbank was penalized six times for 69 yards in the game.
Following the turnover on downs, Redbank traveled 93 yards in 13 plays with Bain connecting with Tate Minich for a 23-yard score to cap the drive with 4:46 left in the game. Schreckengost carried nine times for 51 yards in the series.
Port’s last gasp drive ended with Ray Marshall picking off Evens and returning the ball to the Gator 20.
Schreckengost scored on a 17-yard run right up the gut two plays later to make it 35-14 with 2:44 to go. Schreckengost ended the night with 199 yards on 29 carries.
Bain threw for 168 yards and two TD passes.
Evens led the Gator offense with 194 yards through the air.
Redbank improved to 10-1 and will meet a Union/AC Valley team it beat 28-6 just three weeks ago.
“It was a dogfight the last time we played,” Gold said. “It took two defensive touchdowns to put that thing away. They really handled our athletes in check. I think it’s kind of a flashback to the old-school rivalry days.
“I think it’s good for both schools, for both programs and really cool for the Clarion County area.”