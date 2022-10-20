After a couple strong weeks not all that long along, I’ve regressed to just 11-9 over the past two with a painful 5-5 result as my latest effort.
A closer look into the missed picks shows two OT losses, a defeat on a last-second field goal and a misstep in a game I would have taken the other team had I known the QB was going to be lost for the season.
So in reality I could have easily been 9-1 last week had just a couple little things broke the right way.
Instead Ill try to rebound with another tough slate of college games.
On to the picks...
Central Mountain at Clearfield: The Bison are 9-0 all-time against the Wildcats, who are 0-8 this season but have played a tough schedule with teams like Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove and Garden Spot on it.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 35, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 14
Curwensville at Mount Union: The Golden Tide are in a must-win situation as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive against a solid Mount Union team averaging 36 points per game in the ICC.
THE PICK: MOUNT UNION 36, CURWENSVILLE 26
Glendale at Claysburg-Kimmel: The Vikings are in the thick of the playoff chase in District 6 class A and can greatly enhance their postseason chances with a victory over the 1-7 Bulldogs.
THE PICK: GLENDALE 28, CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL 7
Meyersdale at Moshannon Valley: The Black Knights pulled off the upset of perennial ICC power Bellwood-Antis last week and need to avoid a letdowns against a 2-5 Meyersdale squad as they look to improve their playoff positioning.
THE PICK: MO VALLEY 35, MEYERSDALE 13
Montgomery at Philipsburg-Osceola: A pair of 1-win teams meet at Mountaineer Stadium hoping to put a positive on the season. Montgomery has been outscored by an average of 50-5 over the past five weeks.
THE PICK: PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 34, MONTGOMERY 13
Bellwood-Antis at West Branch: The Blue Devils have won 27 straight in the series and are coming off a loss to Mo Valley. The Warriors need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.
THE PICK: BELLWOOD-ANTIS 28, WEST BRANCH 13
Minnesota at No 15 Penn State: The Nittany Lions just gave up the third most rushing yards in a game in their program history in a lopsided loss at Michigan. And now Minnesota and Mohamed Ibrahim are coming to town. It’s the Whiteout game and the Golden Gophers may be without their starting QB, so maybe the Nittany Lions rebound?
THE PICK: PENN STATE 23, MINNESOTA 20
No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon: Unbeaten UCLA has played only one road game and that was against Colorado. The environment and competition in Eugene will be several steps up, and the Ducks seem to be running on all cylinders since the opening week rout at the hands of Georgia.
THE PICK: OREGON 41, UCLA 37
No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson: Syracuse is one of this season’s surprise teams in college football, but the Orange’s schedule hasn’t exactly been difficult. That changes this week on the road at Clemson, where the Tigers have 37 straight games.
THE PICK: CLEMSON 37, SYRACUSE 24
No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama: You have to believe Nick Saban will have his Tide ready after giving up 52 points in a lass-second loss to Tennessee. And while the Air Raid offense at Mississippi State is impressive, it just doesn’t have the same potency as the Vols.
THE PICK: ALABAMA 42, MISSISSIPPI STATE 23
Last Week: 5-5, 50%
This season: 49-21, 70%