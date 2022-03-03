BRADENTON, Fla. — Jared Jones has always been a thrower, the reputation that tends to come with having an electric arm and routinely flirting with triple-digit readings on a radar gun.
But it wasn’t until this past season — and with a little help from his friends — that the Pirates’ second-round pick in 2020 truly turned into a pitcher.
And, yeah, they’re absolutely different things, largely predicated on experience gained, a line separating raw talent from sustainable performance.
“I had a couple days last year where I felt like I pitched better than what I should have,” Jones said. “It’s a really good feeling doing that stuff.”
How Jones made it happen — giving his Low-A Bradenton team a chance despite not having his best stuff, the truest difference between a thrower and pitcher — speaks to an important evolution for the Pirates pitching prospect, especially considering Jones’ ceiling is ridiculously high.
But to best understand what Jones experienced this past season, let’s rewind to when he was drafted in the second round (44th overall) out of La Mirada High near Los Angeles, the Pirates luring Jones away from a Texas commitment with an above-slot, $2.2 million signing bonus.
Coming out of high school, it was believed Jones could play outfield and pitch. He was named the 2019 Perfect Game/ Rawlings National High School Two-Way Player of the Year and became close friends with Michael Lorenzen, a pitcher/outfielder with the Angels (formerly the Reds), through La Mirada’s Fellowship for Christian Athletes Program.
Jones has held out slim hope that he might get a chance to hit, but apparently the designated hitter infiltrating the National League — expected after the lockout ends — was the final straw for Jones.
“Might as well call it quits now,” Jones said.
The focus solely on pitching, however, has been really good for Jones and his development. Jumping right into full-season ball with the Marauders this past season,
Jones lived with two pitchers the Pirates plucked out of college in Nick Garcia (Chapman) and Logan Hoffman (Northwestern State).
Whenever the team had a night or afternoon off, the three would sit around and watch baseball, Garcia and Hoffman pointing out things to try and Jones taking mental notes the entire time.
“It really helped me learn a lot about pitching,” Jones said.
So did what Jones experienced this season, with plenty of ups and downs, the right-hander refining his pitch mix while occasionally getting everything in sync and looking downright nasty.
There’s also plenty on which to work, which is certainly expected at this stage.
But when you look at the Pirates’ vastly improved number of pitching prospects, Jones is routinely one of those referenced, with FanGraphs ranking him the highest at No. 9 in the system. And his journey should theoretically only be starting.
In 18 games (15 starts) totaling 66 innings, Jones had a 4.64 ERA, struck out 103, walked 34 and allowed opposing hitters to bat .245.
In one game — June 27 against Jupiter — Jones struck out 11 of the 12 batters he faced. In another, Sept. 10 at Clearwater, Jones walked three, hit two and gave up five earned runs while recording only five outs.
His ERA was 2.41 (with 33 strikeouts against eight walks) in his first six appearances but ballooned to 9.00 (with five more walks in 1 2/3 fewer innings) over his last nine.
Put in simpler terms, it was uneven.
“It’s the first year, and I didn’t know what to expect,” Jones said. “I felt like I was naked out there on the mound sometimes.”
How Jones might even out those peaks and valleys includes a few different layers, starting with what he’s been doing at Pirate City.
After picking up a curveball during the COVID-19 shutdown, Jones now throws four pitches: a four-seamer, slider, changeup and curve.
His fastball regularly sits around 97 mph and has touched 99 mph. Triple-digits remains the goal.
Meanwhile, the harder version of his slider ranks as one of the better breaking balls in the organization, while his changeup has come a long way, too.
For someone with as much raw talent as Jones, it has been little tweaks here and there (tunneling certain pitches, cleaning up mechanics) that have produced the biggest results — stuff that has enabled to Jones to simply attack hitters with confidence.
“I’m definitely a pitcher who doesn’t like thinking when I’m on the mound,” said Jones, who said he rarely shakes signs for that same reason. “When I start thinking, that’s when I fall apart.”
Jones said he wasn’t thinking at all during that 11-strikeout performance and described the whole thing as “blacking out,” basically just being so focused on every pitch and every batter that he lost track of everything happening around him.
As Jones found out, it’s a big part of transitioning from thrower to pitcher.
“You don’t know what to expect walking into your first season,” Jones said. “But I feel like this year is gonna be a lot better.”