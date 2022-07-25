Steelers running back Najee Harris knew what was coming last season. Ben Roethlisberger was playing out his final season, and there was going to be a new emphasis on the running game upon his arrival as the team’s first-round selection. Harris welcomed the workload. He still does, but he and the Steelers recognize how much they put on him in his first NFL season.
“Last year, no other offensive rookie was put in the position I was in,” Harris said. “What I mean by that is I had to come in and be the head honcho, be the focal point of the team. I took that in. They told me that. I knew it was going to be a long season. Ben was finishing up his career so there was a lot on my shoulders. Any time they give me the crown, to be that type of guy, I’m going to run with it.”
Harris’ 1,667 yards from scrimmage set a franchise rookie record. He had 1,200 rushing yards, 467 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. In addition to breaking Franco Harris’ rookie record for most rushing yards, he also set franchise rookie records for most receptions (74).
Harris led all rookie running backs last season in rushing yards, touchdowns, receptions, receiving yards, first downs and yards from scrimmage.
And he did it all without missing a game. That is even more impressive when considering how much he touched the ball.
Harris had 381 touches, the fourth-most by a player in franchise history. Only Jerome Bettis, Le’Veon Bell and Barry Foster had more. His 381 touches ranks among the top 100 all-time in NFL history (tied for 83rd).
Eric Dickerson had the most touches ever by a rookie when he had 441 for the Rams in 1983. Four other rookie running backs also had more touches than Harris, but none since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2001.
Harris’ usage is notable because of how different the game is played now. There are slot receivers who get more touches than some running backs for pass-happy teams across the league in some games.
Steelers running backs coach Eddie Faulkner is well aware of the workload and spent a good portion of his offseason examining how the Steelers used Harris. Faulkner’s main takeaway from his research was he’d like to lighten the load a bit for the 2022 season.
Harris will remain a workhorse, but Faulkner will work to rest Harris in different situations during the game.
“I know Najee can carry the load at a very high level, but I think it is smart to find ways to take some stuff off of him with the guys that are supporting him,” Faulkner said. “So that’s something that we’re looking at and we’ll just let it kind of play out and see how guys’ roles fit, and maybe a guy rises to that Number 2 spot and maybe we kind of patchwork and see how it goes from there.”
That might mean a little more work for Benny Snell or any of the other backs on the roster vying for a spot on the 53-man roster. But it’s not likely to be a significant upgrade in usage.
It’s a well-known fact head coach Mike Tomlin is not a fan of running back rotations. He famously said in 2007 he was going to run Willie Parker “until his wheels fell off.”
And eventually they did. Late in the 2007 season, Parker, who was the NFL’s leading rusher at the time, broke his right fibula in a game against the St. Louis Rams and was lost for the season. The Steelers had to play their AFC wild card game against the Jaguars with Najeh Davenport as their starting running back. Parker finished the season with 344 touches in 15 games. He was on pace for more touches per game than Harris before he was injured.
It’s happened at other times to Tomlin’s top running backs over the years. In 2014, Bell was injured on his 373rd touch of the season in the regular season finale against the Bengals and missed the AFC wild card game the following week against the Ravens.
The following season, Bell was lost for the season when he suffered a major knee injury in a November game against the Bengals, and he had to be removed from the 2016 AFC championship game in the first quarter due to a nagging hip injury after 336 regular season touches and 63 more in the first two playoff games.
None of those injuries changed Tomlin’s mindset. The following season, Bell’s final one with the Steelers, he set his career high with 406 touches during the regular season.
Tomlin isn’t likely to drastically change his approach with Harris, either, but there appears to be a realization within the organization that less could mean more with their newest franchise running back. And Harris seems to be OK with that.
“We are doing that a lot this year,” Harris said. “I’ll be on the field a lot, but on certain downs I won’t be out there. We still have to talk about that because I want to stay out there a lot. At the same time, it’s about being smart. And I understand that.”