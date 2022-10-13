Last week was a tough week and honestly, the upcoming set of games are likely even tougher, especially in the college ranks where there are six Top 25 vs. Top 25 matchups.
Most of those are essentially coin flips plus there are a couple intriguing high school matchups as well.
Here’s hoping the coin flips to the correct side:
On to the picks:
Bellefonte at Clearfield: The Raiders have been shut out three times and scored less than 10 points in every game but one. The Bison are looking to rebound from last week’s tough loss.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 42, BELLEFONTE 0
Conemaugh Valley at Curwensville: Four of the Blue Jays five losses have come to teams with a combined record of 25-4. Their one win was a 27-0 shutout of a Claysburg-Kimmel team that only lost to Mo Valley 21-14. This is a dangerous 1-win team.
THE PICK: CURWENSVILLE 26, CONEMAUGH VALLEY 22
Glendale at Northern Bedford: The Vikings are on a hot streak, winning three straight after an 0-4 start. But the Panthers have been hot all year, averaging 44 points per contest against comparable competition.
THE PICK: NORTHERN BEDFORD 37, GLENDALE 21
Moshannon Valley at Bellwood-Antis: The Black Knights have won two of three after a 1-3 start, but can they keep the upward trend going against a program that has won 17 of the past 18 meetings?
THE PICK: BELLWOOD-ANTIS 28, MO VALLEY 14
Philipsburg-Osceola at North Star: After an opening week win over West Branch that saw the Mounties score 49 points, P-O has dropped six straight and only scored 45 since. The Cougars are just 2-5, but have played a tough schedule than includes Berlin Brothersvalley, Windber and Conemaugh Township.
THE PICK: NORTH STAR 26, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 23
West Branch at Mount Union: Outside of the last season’s forfeit win for the Warriors, Mount Union has had the better of the season as of late, winning 11 of the previous 14 meetings. And the Trojans also own a 56-45 victory over Southern Huntingdon, which topped West Branch 53-20 a week ago.
THE PICK: MOUNT UNION 41, WEST BRANCH 21
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan: James Franklin is 2-13 against Top 10 teams and Penn State has never beaten a Top 10 team on the road under him. I don’t see that changing this year coming off a pair unimpressive home wins over Central Michigan and Northwestern, which have two wins between them.
THE PICK: MICHIGAN 27, PENN STATE 17
No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee: Just how good is Tennessee? Can they upset Alabama on Rocky Top? I believe they can, especially if Bryce Young doesn’t play. Really hard game to pick not knowing the reigning Heisman Trophy winner’s status. I’ll take a guess that he plays and the Tide escape.
THE PICK: ALABAMA 33, TENNESSEE 31
No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse: Looking at like opponents, the Orange beat UConn 48-14, while the Pack beat the Huskies 41-10. But NC State’s recent schedule (Clemson, FSU) has been much tougher than Syracuse (Wagner, Virginia) and that might just serve them well here.
THE PICK: NC STATE 27, SYRACUSE 24
No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU: These teams have split the last eight meetings with the home team winning six times. Both teams offenses are chugging along ranking third (TCU) and fourth (OK St) nationally in scoring. This should be a really good game. Coin flip says...
THE PICK: OKLAHOMA STATE 38, TCU 37
Last Week: 6-4, 60%
This season: 44-16, 73.3%