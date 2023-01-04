Suggested Scripture(s): Jeremiah 29:11
One does not have to read the headlines on the internet or in the newspaper for very long before you feel your shoulders or stomach tightening up. Be it the geopolitical or national political scene, the economy, gasoline prices, health insurance and medical care costs, violent crime, global warming, blizzards, drought, and more, we continue to be bombarded with all kinds of bad news.
I know Jesus said there would be wars and rumors of wars and people would turn against each other before he would return, but since bad news sells more than the good, the constant barrage of everything that is wrong is some days well past the point of ridiculous.
One of the phrases about how bad news gets the biggest headlines goes something like: If it bleeds, it leads!
So do we just hide our head in the sand and pretend it will all go away?
No, for as people of faith we know our efforts alone cannot bring in God’s Kingdom, but we are told to engage evil by proclaiming the good news and offering Christ in word and deed.
And if we are truly honest, those who were inspired to write both the Old and New Testaments would tell us that we are forgetting about that “sin” problem – which is truly the root cause of the constant occurrence of the bad news events we read and hear about or witness through the media and in person.
Think about it in this way, though: Who or What do you want deciding your destiny – is it the next Speaker of the House, Fox News or CNN, the Stock Market, the strongest military power, wealth, possessions, reputation, revenge….or, Jesus Christ?
So in response to this question, I would like to share with you thoughts from an e-mail that was sent to me ten years ago and was published in an Illinois newspaper.
Ten years later, these predictions for the New Year still hold.
If some one reading these words knows of an author, please let me know through the following email: revdrjimmyh@gmail.com. They are entitled:
TOP TEN
PREDICTIONS
FOR 2023
1. The Bible will still have all the answers.
2. Prayer will still work.
3. The Holy Spirit will still move.
4. God will still inhabit the praises of His people.
5. There will still be God-anointed preaching.
6. There will still be singing of praise to God.
7. God will still pour out blessings upon His people.
8. There will still be room at the Cross
9. Jesus will still love you.
10. Jesus will still save the lost.