Kyle Hamilton, who is considered one of the top prospects in this year’s draft, is on a top-30 visit with the Steelers.
Hamilton is widely considered the top safety in the draft. Draft analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL Network ranks him as the best safety in the draft, while his colleague, Daniel Jeremiah, has him as the No. 3 prospect.
So why would the Steelers bring in one of the draft’s top prospects when they pick at No 20?
Hamilton’s draft status has taken a hit in recent weeks after posting some slower times in the 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process. He was timed at 4.59 at the NFL combine and there were reports he ran in the low 4.7s at Notre Dame’s pro day.
Other factors that could contribute to a draft-day slide for Hamilton are the knee injury that ended his season last fall and the fact that safeties aren’t typically highly sought-after early in drafts.
Those factors now have draft analysts believing he’ll slide out of the top 10. Zierlein has the Vikings taking Hamilton with pick No. 12 in his latest mock draft, while Mel Kiper of ESPN has him going No. 11 to the Commanders.