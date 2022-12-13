Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett remains in concussion protocol, and head coach Mike Tomlin is undecided on whether Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph would play against the Panthers if Pickett cannot play.
When Pickett was in the concussion protocol in October, Tomlin quickly committed to Trubisky to start the following week after he led the Steelers to victory against the Buccaneers. But after Trubisky turned the ball over three times against the Ravens, Tomlin apparently is open to a mid-week competition to determine who will be under center against the Panthers.
Pickett was taken to the ground by a hard hit early in the first quarter. He was evaluated and cleared to return to the game by team doctors. However, Pickett reported symptoms after the next series was over, and he was pulled from the game.
Tomlin said when players are evaluated for concussions, they continue to be evaluated throughout the game, and what transpired Sunday was not an unusual circumstance.
“I lean on the expertise of the medical experts,” Tomlin said. “Whatever they decide is what we do.”
In other injury news, defensive lineman Chris Wormley will have surgery on his knee. He left the Ravens game and did not return.
What he said: “We work both guys. Both guys have remained engaged.
It’s been 2 and 2A. When you have veteran backups, guys with a cumulative body of work, particularly in Mason’s case, having been exposed to us and having been here and the receiver he potentially would work with ... oftentimes when you’re talking about a guy ascending in that position, you’re calling on past experiences as a catalyst on how to move forward.”
Our take: Has it really been 2 and 2A all season with Trubisky and Rudolph?
Certainly not in terms of the reps they received in training camp and throughout the season. Tomlin is mulling his options because Trubisky is coming off a bad game. That’s fine, but let’s not pretend they have been on equal footing. Trubisky is a team captain and has been the starter and top backup. Rudolph has been third-string all season.
Up next: The Steelers are 6-1 all-time against Carolina and haven’t lost to Panthers since 1996. The Steelers have won the past six in the series, including a 52-21 win in the most recent meeting in 2018 at Acrisure Stadium.
Former Steelers minority owner David Tepper owns the Panthers, and former Steelers front office executive Samir Suleiman is Carolina’s vice president of football administration.
Like the Steelers, the Panthers are 5-8, but the Steelers can play spoilers on Sunday.
The Panthers are just one game out of first place in their division behind Tampa Bay.
They are 4-4 under interim head coach Steve Wilkes, who took over for Matt Rhule after he was fired in October.
They have won three of their past four, including a 30-24 road victory against Seattle last week.