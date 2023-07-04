DUNLO (TNS) — A Dunlo man was jailed Sunday, accused of assaulting a woman, tying her wrists to a bedpost and stuffing a washcloth in her mouth after she refused to give him her cellphone password, authorities allege.
Adams Township police charged Jacob Robert Plows, 29, of the 100 block of Huff Street, with unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, a woman told police after she refused to give Plows the password to her cellphone on Saturday, he allegedly threw her to the bed, tied her to the bedpost, stuffed a washcloth in her mouth and placed tape over her mouth, causing her to have a panic attack.
The woman said she convinced Plows to untie her and allow her to leave the bedroom to get fresh air. The woman ran from the residence and climbed into a vehicle to drive away when Plows allegedly began pounding on the window and chasing her down the driveway, the affidavit said.
Plows was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.