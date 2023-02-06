LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Call it water whiplash: As California recovers from one of its wettest months in recent history, the Colorado River is still dwindling toward dangerous lows.
As a result, Southern Californians aren’t sure whether to expect shortage or surplus in the year ahead. Though the state is snow-capped and soggy from a series of atmospheric river storms, the region remains under a drought emergency declaration from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. That includes mandatory water restrictions for about 6 million people in and around Los Angeles.
The early-season storms provided some drought relief, but most officials say it would be premature to loosen water restrictions. In fact, the severity of the crisis on the Colorado — and the federal mandate that California and six other states significantly reduce their use of water from that river — means more calls for conservation are likely in the months ahead, according to MWD General Manager Adel Hagekhalil.
The wet start to the year “shouldn’t take the momentum away from us continuing to work on building resiliency, recycling water and storing water when we have it,” Hagekhalil said. “We should conserve as much as we can so we can save water to have it available when we need it.”
Hagekhalil said January’s burst of moisture was characteristic of climate change, which is driving huge swings between bouts of extreme wetness and extreme dryness. In 2022, a similarly strong start to the wet season ended with the driest January, February and March on record — meaning there’s no guarantee that the state will still be wet come spring.
“I don’t want to deal with the water supply in Southern California on a month-to-month, day-to-day basis,” he said. “I want to look at the long term, at how we can create a resilient water future for everyone, with no one left behind.”
The storms did provide enough of a boost for the Department of Water Resources to tentatively increase this year’s State Water Project allocation from 5% to 30% for its 29 agencies, including the MWD. The State Water Project is a system of reservoirs, canals and dams that is a major component of California’s water system.
But Southern California still gets about half of its water from the Colorado River, which didn’t really benefit from the storms and remains remarkably strained, Hagekhalil said.
He said MWD’s board will be evaluating the water supply between now and June to determine whether to upgrade Colorado River-dependent areas from their current voluntary 20% reduction to a mandated allocation — a move the agency made last year for State Water Project-dependent areas.
Though plans may change, MWD will likely aim for “uniformity across the whole region to ensure that we are all continuing to save, especially with what we’re seeing on the Colorado River,” Hagekhalil said.
Some decisions also fall to individual agencies, which are often reliant on local conditions when it comes to their supplies.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power serves about 4 million people and receives some of its water from the MWD. Officials there never distinguished between Colorado River and State Water Project-dependent customers.