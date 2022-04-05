(TNS) — With COVID-19 cases at a low point, the rate of new vaccinations has also fallen off over the past month, Pennsylvania Department of Health data show.
The percentage of Cambria County residents with at least one round of vaccinations is now 63.7% — up just a fraction of a percent in recent weeks.
The total includes 1,404 children ages 5 to 11.
Among all eligible residents, 23.7% of the county had received a booster as of Friday, the state reported.
Approximately 55.8% of Somerset County’s population has received at least one dose of a vaccine. The percentage who are fully covered is just over 49%, while 20.2% have received a booster.
Blair County is at 59.3% and 51.8% for partial and full vaccinations, while Bedford is at 43.1 and 38.4%, respectively.
Both counties have lower booster rates, with Blair reporting 17.8% and Bedford reporting 16.7%.
That’s the equivalent of approximately 1 in 6 residents.
Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties each added two additional COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Cambria now has 34,539 cases.
Blair County added four cases, while Indiana County added one.
Centre added seven cases and Westmoreland County added nine.
Clearfield County’s total went unchanged.
No counties reported new deaths, according to state Department of Health figures.
The state added 863 cases over the weekend and 3 deaths.