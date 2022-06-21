PHILIPSBURG (TNS) — A two-vehicle crash Monday night closed part of a major highway in Rush Township, a municipality that reported the second-most fatal or serious crashes during the previous decade in Centre County.
U.S. Route 322 was closed about 9:30 p.m. Monday in both directions between Philipsburg and Port Matilda, Hope Fire Company wrote in a Facebook post. The roadway reopened about 11:15 p.m., the fire company posted.
First responders were dispatched to the 2200-block of Port Matilda Highway. Two medical helicopters responded, the fire department wrote. Port Matilda Fire Company assisted.
There were 38 fatal or serious crashes in Rush Township between 2012 and 2021, state Department of Transportation data showed. The township trailed only State College, which reported 44 such crashes.