(TNS) — Pennsylvania, where the risk of driver-animal collisions is high, saw a slight increase in deer-related crashes last year.

The state Department of Transportation reported 5,726 such crashes in 2021, compared to 5,586 in 2020. Insurance company State Farm says drivers in the Keystone State have a 1-in-54 chance of being involved in an animal-related crash, ranking fifth in the country.

