ROME — Pope Francis has woken up after a general anaesthetic for a surgical procedure and is in good spirits, the surgeon in charge, Sergio Alfieri, told journalists.
“The Holy Father is doing well,” the medic said. “He is awake, alert and was joking again 10 minutes ago.”
The pope underwent abdominal surgery on Wednesday.
He had bowel surgery in 2021, carried out by the same surgeon, so the pope jokingly asked when his third operation was due, he said.
The doctor also said that the pope had tolerated the two anaesthetics well, after concerns that there could be difficulties, after Francis had problems with anaesthesia almost two years ago.
Alfieri said adhesions were found in the pope’s intestinal area during the operation for his hernia which had been causing the pope great pain.
The doctors removed the affected tissue and inserted a plastic mesh. Alfieri said the operation was carried out after a decision by the pope because he had recently been suffering from a greater amount of pain.