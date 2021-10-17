STATE COLLEGE (TNS) — Mount Nittany Health sounded the alarm Thursday, warning that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed an “unprecedented” level of stress on the local health care system.
COVID-19 cases have risen over the past few months in Centre County, and hospitalizations have followed a similar pattern.
“We continue to be very concerned about the high number of COVID cases and hospitalizations in the community,” Dr. Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer, Mount Nittany Medical Center/chief clinical officer, Mount Nittany Physician Group, said in a statement.
“This is impacting our community and our local health care providers every day. Cases and hospitalizations must trend downward to reduce the strain on all our local health care providers and enable a return to normal operations.”
Centre County reached 20,063 cases on Thursday — 18,156 confirmed and 1,907 probable.
Six deaths have been reported this month, including four on Wednesday alone. The county’s total stands at 241.
Mount Nittany Medical Center, which has 260 beds, has had between 30 and 39 COVID-19 patients this week, with a daily average of 32 this month. In September, the daily patient average was 27; in September 2020, that average was two.
Figures provided by Mount Nittany Health show that COVID hospitalizations at the medical center more than tripled from June to September.
Thaker said the hospital’s capacity is stretched by two major issues that also have been occurring nationwide. The high number of COVID patients has combined with an “increasing difficulty” in releasing patients to long-term care facilities, which leads them to spend more time in the hospital.
“The combination of COVID patients and longer hospital stays means we have approximately 40 patients in the hospital each day who would not be here in normal circumstances,” Thaker said. “Simply put, this means we have fewer beds to care for other patients.”
This has led Mount Nittany to reschedule surgical procedures that require an overnight stay and to longer waits in the emergency room, Thaker said, creating disruption for patients and families.
Thaker said Mount Nittany Health leaders have heard other health systems in the region are facing similar challenges.
“All of us are postponing surgeries or making other operational changes. Nobody wants to be in that position,” he said. “Our mission is to do as much as we possibly can for everyone who needs our services. It’s disappointing not to be able to do that.”
Mount Nittany officials again called on community members to take measures to stay safe and avoid COVID hospitalizations such as getting vaccinated, socially distancing, avoiding big gatherings, wearing a mask and washing hands frequently.
Visit mountnittany.org/covid to register for a vaccine or booster.
“We are very proud of the excellent care our team is providing under difficult circumstances,” Thaker said. “They have risen to meet repeated challenges. I know they appreciate your support, patience and understanding. On their behalf, please do everything you can to keep yourself, friends, family and community safe.”