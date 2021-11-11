(TNS) — The top Republican in Pennsylvania’s Senate tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19, his office wrote in a statement.
Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman’s symptoms have been mild and he plans to work while quarantining at his home, his office wrote. Corman, 57, is vaccinated and represents Centre County.
He was expected to announce his bid for governor Thursday with a “special announcement” at Axemann Brewery in Bellefonte. The event is canceled, the Associated Press reported.