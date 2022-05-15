STATE COLLEGE (TNS) — A State College man died early Saturday morning after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 99 in Patton Township, state police at Rockview said in a press release.
Jordan Henry, 22, was driving north on I-99 shortly before 2 a.m. when he lost control of his Honda Accord around a curve in the road near mile marker 72.4.
His vehicle hit the embankment and flipped several times before ending up on its roof, police said. Henry was not wearing a seat belt, police said, and was partially ejected from the vehicle. Henry’s injuries were fatal and he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The right lane of I-99 north was closed for about five hours between mile markers 71 and 73.
State police were assisted by Patton Township police, Alpha Fire Company, Centre LifeLink EMS, Gray’s Towing and the Centre County Coroner’s Office.