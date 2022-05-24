STATE COLLEGE (TNS) — Amid a nationwide formula shortage, Kid to Kid's State College location is collecting formula donations for families in need.
After supply chain issues, ingredients shortages and recalls, formula inventory is down 40%, the New York Times reports. Locally, it has led parents to take to community Facebook groups to share updates about stores with formula on their shelves, and offer extra formula or formula samples to other families.
The children's consignment store on Rolling Ridge Drive wrote a Facebook post Saturday letting people know they're accepting donations of all formula types. The post has over 50 comments and nearly 500 shares.
Sarah Parfitt, the store manager, said Monday that she was looking for a way to help parents in need and saw another Kid to Kid location helping collect and distribute formula. Families can come in and pick up one can per day to make sure supplies last.
"I know there are lots of moms that are really desperate," Parfitt said. "This is something that we could do to provide a place where people can just drop it off and come see if we have what they are looking for."
Formula donations will be kept on shelves behind the counter so parents can see what brands and types are available for pickup.
"This is a great way to bring the community together in a safe way so that (parents) have just an easy way to do it," Parfitt said.
As of Monday morning, only two donations have been made as the store posted on Saturday and was closed Sunday, but Parfitt said she hopes donations will pick up as the week goes on.