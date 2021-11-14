PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Whether Pennsylvania’s school mask mandate ends in January as state officials planned or earlier because of decisions soon to come in court, the pressure will once again be on local districts to navigate what has become one of the most contentious issues of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mask requirements have led to heated debate both nationally and locally, with proponents arguing masks help keep students safe and schools open while opponents contend the decision should be left up to parents. School boards will have to consider factors such as community spread of COVID-19 and vaccination levels in making their decisions, all while keeping an eye on shifting and often forceful public opinions.
“I’m approaching this as I am approaching everything,” said Stratton Nash, who was recently elected to the board in Quaker Valley, where a mask requirement been in dispute. “Let’s look at the facts and let’s look at the trends and let’s do what’s best for the kids and for everyone’s health.”
Arguments over school mask requirements dominated education headlines over the summer. They were somewhat quelled at board meetings in Pennsylvania at the end of August when Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration required masks to be worn by everyone inside school buildings.
The mandate immediately drew legal challenges seeking to end it, including a lawsuit by by state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, and others, which Commonwealth Court ruled in favor of last week. State officials have appealed to the state Supreme Court — halting any immediate action — but if upheld, the Commonwealth Court’s ruling would cancel the requirement.
The Amistad Project, a group that backed the lawsuit against the mask mandate, said Friday it filed a motion to overturn the automatic stay that was placed on the court ruling voiding the order.
Mr. Wolf had announced earlier last week that he was content to let the mandate expire in January, allowing more time for school-aged children to become immunized from COVID-19 following the recent approval of the vaccine for those age 5 to 11.
The fast-moving legal process apparently caused confusion for some school districts, which immediately made masks optional despite the court appeal that kept the mandate in place, according to state officials. The state warned that school officials who go against the hold triggered by the appeal could face legal ramifications.
“All requirements and guidelines under the masking requirements that were in place prior to the court ruling are still in place today,” a spokeswoman for the governor said in a Friday email.
“That said, we are aware of reports that some school districts are misinterpreting the ruling but would note that the vast majority of school districts are abiding. As has been the case since the inception of the order, school officials who fail to adhere to the order could lose the protection of sovereign immunity and may personally face lawsuits from those who may be affected by any official’s attempt to ignore the order.”
The time between the announcement of the Commonwealth Court’s ruling and the notification by the state that it would appeal also provided a glimpse of what school districts might do when the mandate officially ends.
Some districts said they planned to return to the protocols that had been approved by their boards before the state put its mandate in place.
The McKeesport Area School District said it would revert back to its plan to make masks “highly recommended but optional” for staff and students.
The North Hills School District said it would return to its plan to require masks for all students and staff in district buildings during school hours when Allegheny County has a high and substantial community transmission level of COVID-19 and make them optional when the county has a moderate or low community transmission rate.
“Mandate or not, we are still experiencing high levels of transmission in our community, and masking will help to keep our students in school,” North Hills Superintendent Patrick Mannarino said in a statement. “Once we reach a moderate level of transmission, masking will be optional, just as we approved in August.”
Other districts said they would re-evaluate their mask rules from earlier this year when the decision again becomes local.
The Woodland Hills School District, which was going to require masks even before the state order, said it could update its protocols based on recommendations from health officials.
“When the statewide school mask mandate expires, the Woodland Hills School District may or may not decide to maintain its own requirement,” Woodland Hills Superintendent James Harris said in a statement. “We will continue to evaluate the situation and confer with local and federal health officials to make the best decisions for the health and safety of our students and staff.”
The Penn Hills School District, which also planned to require masks before the state order, said it would send a survey to families and staff members before winter break to gauge their thoughts on face coverings for the second semester.
“Admittedly, none of us likes wearing masks while on site, but we do believe the masks have allowed us to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in our schools, along with other COVID-mitigation practices being implemented,” Penn Hills Superintendent Nancy Hines said in a letter to the school community. She encouraged everyone in the community to get vaccinated.
Pleading caution
Even though children are eligible for vaccines, case counts remain high across the country — and in some areas much higher than they were in August. With people soon gathering for the holidays, those numbers are expected to remain high.
American Federation of Teachers of Pennsylvania shared optimism about the possibility of the mask mandate ending but pleaded for caution as the vaccine rollout was just beginning for younger children.
“It would seem to make more sense that the governor follow the same timeline as the one he proposed for general population back in the spring: once 70% of students are vaccinated, then masking can be made voluntary,” Arthur G. Steinberg, president of the AFT Pennsylvania, said in a statement.
“We are so close to being out of the woods; sending the decision back to irresponsible, politically motivated school boards will only further lengthen this pandemic and put our kids and educators and their families at risk.”
School board meetings have become volatile and violent at times over the mask issue, leading to threats against board members that have resulted in arrests and resignations and cancellations of meetings when attendees become unruly.
Mr. Nash, the new Quaker Valley school board member, said he knows the spotlight that school boards have on them right now. Regardless, the entrepreneur and marketing professional who has never held political office before said he is eager to serve his community.
“I’m always open for challenges. This is an important one,” Mr. Nash said. “I believe that I can bring fairness and openness into making these very difficult decisions.”
Andrew Goldstein: agoldstein@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1352.