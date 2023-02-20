DALLAS (TNS) — Six Flags Over Texas’ long-awaited Aquaman: Power Wave multi-launch water coaster is scheduled to open next month.
The park announced that the ride, originally slated to open in 2020, will start running March 11, just in time for spring break.
Aquaman is the park’s 14th roller coaster and the first of its kind in North America, according to Six Flags. The last ride that opened was “The Joker” in 2017.
The ride launches 20 guests at a time in boats backward and forward on more than 700 feet of track to the top of two 150-foot towers, according to a news release, then plunges them straight down at 90 degrees at 63 mph. The final element of the ride is a splashdown through a giant wave of water.
“Six Flags Over Texas is known for providing innovative thrills and delivering the special moments that create fond family memories,” Six Flags Over Texas Park President Richard Douaihy said in the release. “We are so excited to introduce Aquaman: Power Wave to legions of thrill seekers, and we feel that Spring Break is the perfect time for the grand opening of this epic new attraction.”
Six Flags Over Texas is currently open on weekends. Select thrill rides, including Aquaman, haunted houses, and attractions will be open for night rides during the park’s “Scream Break” event March 11 to 18.
This announcement comes about a month after Universal Studios announced its plans for a kids-theme park in Frisco.
Arlington’s Six Flags Entertainment Corp. told The Dallas Morning News that it’s ready to welcome the major theme park competitor to North Texas.
Six Flags Over Texas is the company’s flagship location, opening in 1961. It’s about 20 miles from Dallas.