Major General Anthony J. Carrelli, the former Pennsylvania adjutant general of the Pennsylvania National Guard, abruptly resigned in December 2020 just weeks after a newspaper report on Bustin's case. 

 Dan Gleiter/TNS

(TNS) — Marianne Bustin said that for years she heard troubling accounts of sexual harassment and assaults on the Pennsylvania Air National Guard base in Horsham.

Scores of women — and men — related stories of airmen telling rape jokes and using off-color humor and language to intimidate Black and female colleagues. There were accounts of alcohol-fueled improprieties, hostile work environments, and worse, sexual violence.

