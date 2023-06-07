(TNS) — I was drawn to Ocean Grove, the way I imagine many people have been drawn to the area recently, by its new $2 million pier in the shape of a cross. And when I learned many months ago that the Camp Meeting Association — the religious nonprofit that owns all of the association’s property, including the beachfront — didn’t need approval from Neptune Township to build it, I knew there was a deeper story there.
It intrigued me deeply that the group could seemingly do as it pleased with little to no oversight or say from town officials. Or from residents. Many residents, some of them Jewish or part of the LGBTQ+ community, had already voiced their strong opposition to the pier’s cross shape to Camp Meeting leaders and in letters to the editor and op-eds.
And yet, the organization marched on with its plans, unfazed.
I wondered what else the group had the unchecked power to do and met with dozens of frustrated Ocean Grove residents over a span of several months who listed their long list of grievances, including prohibiting beach access until noon on Sundays when church lets out and emblazoning seasonal beach badges with their logo — you guessed it!
It’s a cross. Years back, the association even denied two women the right to celebrate their civil union at the boardwalk pavilion.
For me, it was clear then that the story of Ocean Grove, a half-square mile Christian seaside resort, and all that’s happening there now with tensions rising between residents and area leaders, is layered and nuanced.
On one hand, there’s this well-established Methodist group that applies religious rules in their half-square-mile slice of the Jersey Shore. And on the other hand, more than a few of the 3,000 residents who live there oppose this group infringing on their freedoms and rights.
Two longtime residents, who are Jewish, told me having to wear a cross on their beach badge “is a painful reminder of all the suffering Jews have gone through.”
And there’s a good chance that the Camp Meeting’s actions — especially its beach badge design — is illegal.
I think the town’s religious leaders have too much power and that it’s time to take it back.
But I hope you’ll spend some time with this piece and decide for yourself, who do you think is in the right?