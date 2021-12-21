ROME, Italy (TNS) — Pope Francis has called for military disarmament and fairer working conditions in a message ahead of the World Day of Peace on January 1. Military spending has risen above levels at the end of the Cold War and is expected to continue to increase “exorbitantly,” the head of the Catholic Church said on Tuesday.
“It is therefore urgent that those responsible in government develop an economic policy that reverses the ratio between public investment in education and funds allocated to armaments,” the 85-year-old Argentinian pontiff’s message continued.
Francis also called for fairer conditions in the world of work.Initiatives should be encouraged to ensure that companies respect fundamental human rights. “In this regard, politicians are called upon to play an active role and to promote a balanced relationship between economic freedom and social justice,” said the pontiff.
Among others, the message was presented by the Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Turkson, who had recently been the subject of rumours in several media about his proposed resignation as head of the Vatican’s development agency.
The background was said to be disagreements in the dicastery, or department of the Roman Curia, the Church’s administration, for holistic human development, which he heads. Turkson, on the other hand, explained on Tuesday that this was the rotational end of his term of office after five years and that, as usual in this case, he had offered his resignation to the pope.
Francis would now have to decide whether to extend or end his term.