NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. (TNS) — PennDOT officials and engineers were on hand Monday at the Northern Cambria Borough office to share information on plans for an upcoming $1.93 million bridge replacement project in the borough.
Chuck Meyers, project manager with Joseph P. Lehman Engineers, said that construction at the bridge that carries Maple Avenue over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River will begin in spring 2024, at which time a 1.4-mile detour will be put in place around the project site.
Meyers explained that a majority of the work will be done beforehand, then beginning in spring 2024 and continuing throughout the year, the current steel bridge will be demolished and replaced with a new concrete structure.
According to Meyers, a water line under the bridge will be relocated during construction and the basketball courts in the area will not be impacted.