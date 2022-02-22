STATE COLLEGE (TNS) — The 2022 Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon marked its return to the Bryce Jordan Center by raising its highest fundraising total to date — a record-breaking $13,756,374.50 to combat pediatric cancer.
The total amount — more than $3 million higher than last year — goes toward funding pediatric research and supporting patients being treated at the Penn State Children’s Hospital through the Four Diamonds Fund, which has ensured that more than 4,000 families never see a medical bill.
While dancers had to participate from their homes last year, Thon 2022 marked its return to the Bryce Jordan Center floor with more than 650 dancers participating in the 46-hour no-sitting no-sleeping dance marathon that began Friday.
Thon finance director Bri Boyle said volunteers have successfully adapted to the changing landscapes of fundraising, emphasizing that this year’s efforts were at the intersection of both in-person and virtual events.
“Throughout the challenges of the last year, we have still been able to come together as a community and raise millions of dollars for one cause,” Boyle said. “It’s amazing that even through the pandemic and while people struggle with their own life, we’ve remained committed to this.”
The weekend featured surprise performances from singer-songwriters Bea Miller and Chelsea Cutler, a 50th anniversary time capsule, a pep rally jam-packed with Penn State athletic teams and a talent show for the Thon kids. The fundraising reveal came Sunday afternoon, right after dancers sat for the first time since Friday.
Penn State Fayette once again raised the most out of commonwealth campuses with a total of $74,678.01.
Alpha Tau Omega and Zeta Tau Alpha led Penn State Greek life organizations in fundraising $410,126.59. Emma Shaw and Jordan Glaum raised more than any other independent dancer couple with a total of $51,596.78.
Thon is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world and has raised over $200 million to combat pediatric cancer since its inception in 1973 — engaging over 16,000 student volunteers in the fight against childhood cancer.
Thon has continued to raise more than $10 million every year since 2012. In a culmination of mostly virtual fundraising efforts, Thon’s 2021 total was $10,638,078.62.