Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop allowed to visit Renaissance Faire again

Walking with attorney Bryan McQuillan, Riley June Williams, 22, of Harrisburg, is released from Dauphin County Prison. Williams faces multiple charges in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, including the theft of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop. 

 DAN GLEITER/TNS

MECHANICSBURG (TNS) — A Cumberland County woman on house arrest for allegedly stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the U.S. Capitol riots will be allowed to attend the Renaissance Faire this weekend for the second time in two months.

A federal judge has ruled 25-year-old Riley J. Williams, of Mechanicsburg, will be allowed out of house arrest from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday to attend the Faire in Manheim, Lancaster County, according to court documents.

