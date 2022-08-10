NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Northern Cambria Police Department held a Cops, Kids and Community event recently to show off its new police station and its new K-9 Officer Kato.
The highlight of the event were demonstrations by Kato, a Belgian Malinois who joined the department officially this past month due to the fundraising efforts of the community.
He is partnered with Rusty Wills, a 3-year officer with the department, who joined Northern Cambria with previous K-9 experience. Wills explained that Kato is a dual purpose K-9.
“So he’s a patrol purpose K-9, which means he can apprehend suspects and obviously bite, but our main goal with him is to find narcotics,” he said. “Drugs is our main issue. I don’t want young kids getting ahold of drugs and he’s going to help with that.
Kato and Wills have been out on calls five times together since Kato started last month including a search last weekend.
Wills said events like Monday’s are important so that the community can meet Kato and see what he is doing.
“It’s very important for everyone to see him because the general public and businesses helped us get him, so I want everyone to understand that he is a police dog but he’s not an aggressive police dog,” he said.