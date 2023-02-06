(TNS) — New Orleans has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner as the best food destination in the United States, the travel website New Orleans & Company announced.
The Choice awards honor travelers' favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do, and beyond, based on the reviews and opinions collected from travelers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. Best of the Best award winners are among the top 1% of listings on Tripadvisor, distinguishing them as travelers’ favorites for 2023.
“This honor further enhances what we already believed to be true, that we are home to the most delicious, authentic and original cuisine in the nation,” said Walt Leger, III, President and CEO, New Orleans & Company. “From the classic restaurants to neighborhood eateries, our culinary community is rich in flavors and spirit, diverse in taste and menu offerings, and generous both in their dining rooms and in the community. We are happy to know travelers and diners from around the world agree.”
“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best winners,” said John Boris, Chief Marketing Officer at Tripadvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Ranking among the Best of the Best demonstrates that you have provided exemplary experiences to those who matter most: your guests.
"With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt," Boris continued. "Cheers to another successful year!”
Learn more about the culinary culture and discover more about New Orleans at NewOrleans.com. Restaurant Week for this year is June 19-25, and Coolinary New Orleans runs throughout August.