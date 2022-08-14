BERWICK (TNS) — State police early Sunday morning charged a man with two counts of criminal homicide on accusations he plowed a vehicle through a crowded Berwick fundraiser — killing one person and wounding 17 — before bludgeoning a woman to death in nearby Nescopeck moments later.

The suspect in the multi-county rampage was identified by state police as 24-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes of Nescopeck.

