ALBANY, N.Y. (TNS) — A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction to halt New York State from enforcing a Covid-19 vaccine mandate on health care workers who claim a religious objection.
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd in Utica affects at least 10,000 health care workers across the state who told their employers they hold moral objections to the vaccine and were able to remain in their posts. Thousands of others lost their jobs for refusing to get vaccinated under a state mandate that kicked in last month.