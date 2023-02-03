Weather Alert

...A BAND OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CLEARFIELD COUNTY... HAZARDS...Snow showers accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1102 AM EST, snow showers were along a line extending from 12 miles east of Clearfield to near DuBois to near Brookville and moving southeast at 20 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR... S.B. Elliot State Park around 1120 AM EST. Clearfield, Plymptonville and Hyde around 1130 AM EST. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois and Snow Shoe exits, specifically from mile markers 97 to 133. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. &&