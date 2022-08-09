Mar-a-Lago becomes a popular spot after FBI raids former President Trump’s home

Police standby at the approach to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach on Monday night, Aug. 9, 2022, as supporters of former President Donald Trump turn out after an FBI raid of the former presidentâ€™s residence earlier in the day. 

 Nicholas Nehamas/Miami Herald/TNS

PALM BEACH, Fla. (TNS) — Three Palm Beach Police Department SUVs — two with lights flashing — were the only sign of law enforcement activity outside Mar-a-Lago’s closed gates Monday night as word spread that the FBI had served a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s residence earlier in the day.

Roughly 100 people had gathered on the temporary Southern Boulevard Bridge that connects Palm Beach to the mainland around 10 p.m.

