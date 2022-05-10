STATE COLLEGE — The National Labor Relations Board impounded Thursday the ballots that would decide whether current and former employees of The Meadows Psychiatric Center will be represented by a union.
The labor board cloistered the ballots while it investigates unfair labor practice allegations filed by the health care giant that operates the psychiatric hospital, spokeswoman Kayla Blado wrote in an email Friday. The ballots can remain impounded for up to 60 days.
Local 668 of the Service Employees International Union Organizing Director Randall Bacon on Monday called the delay a “union-busting stall tactic.”
“We want to make sure that these workers’ voices are heard,” Bacon said. “... Nobody is letting this go, which The Meadows is hoping happens. We’re in it for the long haul.”
Universal Health Services did not immediately respond Monday.
Workers voted Wednesday and Thursday, about one month after dozens rallied outside the 119-bed facility in Potter Township. Two lead organizers described their efforts as a last-ditch attempt to address long-standing issues, including workplace safety.
Former CEO Robin Weagley — who left her post as the hospital’s top executive less than two weeks after the rally and a man was accused of assaulting two employees — pledged the company would bargain in good faith if workers voted to be represented by a union.