WILDWOOD, N.J. (TNS) — A Johnstown man has died after drowning in New Jersey earlier this week.
In a release from the Wildwood Crest Police Department, officials say that Joel Green, 53, of Johnstown died on Tuesday.
According to the release, officers from the department, and Wildwood Crest Rescue responded to the area of the beach at approximately 4 p.m. for a report of a drowning. When officers arrived, a beach goer was performing CPR on an individual later identified as Joel Green.
Green had been pulled from the water by nearby swimmers when they noticed he had been unresponsive and officers continued performing CPR until Wildwood Crest Rescue and the City of Wildwood Fire/Water Rescue were on scene to continue life-saving measures, according to the release.
Green was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.