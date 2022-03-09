ROME/MOSCOW (TNS) — The Vatican has expressed its concern to the Russian government about the war in Ukraine.
Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, second only to the pope, phoned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said on Tuesday. Parolin expressed Pope Francis’ deep concern about the war in Ukraine.
Parolin also recalled the pope’s appeal on Sunday for a halt to the attacks and for humanitarian corridors to be guaranteed for the public
The Russian Foreign Ministry said both sides had expressed hope for a quick further round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev to solve key problems and end the fighting, according to the Interfax news agency.
Particular attention was paid to humanitarian issues, such as the protection of civilians and humanitarian corridors for refugees, the ministry was reported as saying.