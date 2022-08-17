ROME (TNS) — A planned trip by Pope Francis to Ukraine should include a visit to Bucha, where alleged war crimes against civilians were committed by Russian soldiers, Ukraine’s ambassador to the Vatican said on Tuesday.

The programme for the visit is still “subject to negotiations,” Andrii Yurash told the Italian news agency Ansa, adding that Ukraine would certainly expect a visit to the capital Kiev and to a place where innocent people were killed, such as the Kiev suburb of Bucha.

