ROME (TNS) — A planned trip by Pope Francis to Ukraine should include a visit to Bucha, where alleged war crimes against civilians were committed by Russian soldiers, Ukraine’s ambassador to the Vatican said on Tuesday.
The programme for the visit is still “subject to negotiations,” Andrii Yurash told the Italian news agency Ansa, adding that Ukraine would certainly expect a visit to the capital Kiev and to a place where innocent people were killed, such as the Kiev suburb of Bucha.
Fighting has now moved away from this area and is concentrated in the south and east of Ukraine.
There is as yet no specific date for a Ukraine trip by the pontiff. The 85-year-old is currently in poor health due to a knee condition but has stressed several times that he wants to go to Ukraine.
After an audience with the pontiff earlier this month, Yurash suggested a possible Ukraine visit just before the pope’s trip to Kazakhstan on September 13-15.
The Ukrainian diplomat told Ansa that security would be bulked up for any papal visit.
Several Western leaders have already visited Kiev following Russia’s invasion in February.