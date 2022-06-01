ROME, Italy (TNS) — Pope Francis has expressed concern over the halt of grain exports from Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.
“The blockade of grain exports from Ukraine, which millions of people depend on, especially in the poorest countries, is causing grave concern,” the pope said at the general audience in Rome’s St Peter’s Square. He said that everything must be done to solve the problem and guarantee people’s basic right to nourishment.
“Please, one does not use grain, a basic food, as a weapon in war!” the 85-year-old said.
The war in Ukraine, now in its fourth month, has caused a shortage and a steep rise in the price of food in many countries. Ukraine, a major exporter of grains, has been practically unable to export anything due to the Russian invasion. The UN has warned that the war will worsen hunger around the world.