STATE COLLEGE (TNS) — Even before Friday's ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, several community groups had already planned a protest for the expected decision.
"A coalition of local organizations will be holding a march at 7pm on the day of the decision, whatever that day may be," the group Students Against Sexist Violence posted on Instagram earlier this week.
By Thursday, the list of organizations involved in the protest had grown to nine and included community group Alleghenies Abolition, Centre County Democratic Socialists of America and others.
Crowds began to form at the Allen Street Gates around 5 p.m. to protest the ruling. By about 7 p.m., a crowd or more than 100 had formed. The crowd began marching down South Allen Street and later stopped to protest outside of the Pregnancy Resource Clinic on Pugh Street.