ATLANTA (TNS) — A Fulton County judge said Monday that he plans to keep private portions of a special grand jury report examining whether former President Donald Trump and his allies criminally meddled in Georgia’s 2020 elections. The report, which comes after an eight-month probe, apparently recommends individuals be indicted.
But Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said he would release three parts of the document on Thursday, including the introduction, conclusion and a section in which the grand jury “discusses its concern that some witnesses may have lied under oath during their testimony to the grand jury.”
The eight-page order came almost three weeks after McBurney heard arguments from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis that the entire final report should remain under wraps until she makes indictment decisions, which she said were “imminent.” At that same hearing, a coalition of media organizations, including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, argued that the public interest demanded that the full document be released, just as grand jurors had requested.
Georgia law says judges “shall order the publication as recommended” by grand jurors, provided that the jurors stick to the scope of their prescribed mission.
McBurney noted this grand jury did just that.
“Indeed, it provided the district attorney with exactly what she requested: a roster of who should (or should not) be indicted, and for what, in relation to the conduct (and aftermath) of the 2020 general election in Georgia,” he said.
“But, as with many things in the law, it is not that simple,” McBurney noted.
Even though lawyers of investigation targets did not attend the recent hearing to argue on behalf of their clients, McBurney said the rights of future defendants still need to be protected.
“Put differently, there was very limited due process in this process for those who might now be named as indictment-worthy in the final report,” McBurney wrote.
The judge rejected arguments from the news outlets that the final report is a court record and therefore subject to public disclosure. He compared the report to a wiretap application or a search warrant affidavit, which can only be publicly accessed after an investigation is complete.
In a statement, Willis said she agrees with McBurney. “I believe Judge McBurney’s order is legally sound and consistent with my request,” she said. “I have no plans to appeal today’s order.”
Tom Clyde, who argued on behalf of the media organizations, did not have an immediate comment.
The special grand jury was seated in May to help Willis with her criminal investigation, launched two years ago this month, that centered on Trump’s leaked phone conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During that Jan. 2, 2021, phone call, Trump pressed Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes, enough to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory to in Georgia.
The probe has since expanded to include the appointment of a slate of 16 “alternate” Republican electors, testimony Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others gave to Georgia lawmakers and a breach of elections data in Coffee County, Georgia, among other events between November 2020 and January 2021. Willis said last month that jurors had interviewed 75 witnesses.